Milo Gibson follows in his dad Mel Gibson's acting footsteps with new film, “Breaking and Entering”

Michael Tullberg/Getty Images(NEW YORK) — Milo Gibson is following in his dad Mel Gibson’s acting footsteps.

The younger Gibson is starring in a new movie called Breaking and Entering, a dark comedy where he plays a charming burglar.

Having grown up around the film industry, Milo tells ABC’s Good Morning America that he inevitably caught the acting bug but only recently decided to embrace it.

“I think it was always something that I wanted to do, you know, when I was younger but I didn’t know if I wanted to go that route,” he says. “And I didn’t want to be 60 years old and regret not trying something and now that I have tried it, I have a huge passion for it, I love it and it’s something that I wanna do.”

Milo also appeared in his dad’s 2016 film, Hacksaw Ridge. He reveals the best acting advice his two-time Oscar-winning father has given him.

“Be truthful to your character and just try to emulate that to the best of your ability,” he says.

Breaking and Entering, the directorial debut of actor Peter Facinelli, is out today.

