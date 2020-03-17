“Mind blowing”: Fresh from a “silent retreat,” Jared Leto stunned to hear about coronavirus

Photo by BG020/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images(LOS ANGELES) — While it’s always nice to unplug in our connected world, it has its disadvantages, too. Jared Leto just learned this after coming out of a 12-day meditation in the desert, during which he hadn’t heard of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

On Instagram, the actor posted about his reality check. “We were totally isolated. No phone, no communication etc. We had no idea what was happening outside the facility. Walked out yesterday into a very different world. One that’s been changed forever.”

He called the news, “Mind blowing — to say the least.”

The Oscar-winning actor noted, “I’m getting messages from friends and family all around the globe and catching up on what’s going on. Hope you and yours are ok.”

He added, “Sending positive energy to all. Stay inside. Stay safe.”

Incidentally, Entertainment Weekly points out that the casts of Big Brother both in the U.S. and in Germany also have no idea of the unfolding situation beyond their respective walls. Per practice, both casts are sequestered and cut off from news from the outside world.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.