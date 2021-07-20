Mindy Kaling “having a great time writing” ‘Legally Blonde 3’

Monica Schipper/Getty Images for Netflix

Actress Reese Witherspoon is set to reprise her iconic role of Elle Woods in Legally Blonde 3, a movie slated to arrive in theaters next year.

Despite its 2022 premiere date, not much is known about the upcoming third installment — except that it stars Witherspoon and that she and actress Mindy Kaling are penning the script.

In a recent interview with E!’s Daily Pop, Kaling kept her lips sealed about the super secretive project, but did divulge one thing… it’s serious work.

“I’m having a great time writing it,” Kaling said. “It is the most corporate gig I’ve ever had so I can’t talk about it at all, but I hope we do a good job.”

Her reply aligns with recent remarks made by Legally Blonde stars Jennifer Coolidge and Luke Wilson, who both starred in the original movie as Paulette Bonafonté and Emmett Richmond, respectively. It’s unknown if either will be featured in the third film.

While Coolidge said she heard the movie “is going to be finished soon,” Wilson remarked, “We’ll just have to see what happens.”

Legally Blonde was released in 2001, followed by Legally Blonde 2: Red, White, and Blonde in 2003.

In 2018, Witherspoon confirmed a third installment was forthcoming when sharing a post of herself lounging on a pool float with the caption, “It’s true… #LegallyBlonde3.”

