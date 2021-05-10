Mindy Kaling reveals plans for on-screen return, talks being her own “cheerleader” for Mother’s Day

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Mindy Kaling is one busy mama. Not only is she a mother of two — she welcomed her son, Spencer, in September 2020 and her daughter, Katherine, in 2017 — she’s working on a slew of highly anticipated projects including Legally Blonde 3 and Season 2 of Netflix’s Never Have I Ever. While the latter will hit the streaming service this summer, fans will have to wait a little longer if they want to see the actress on screen.

Speaking with ABC Audio as the new face of Propel Immune Support, the brand’s latest addition to its lineup of fitness waters, she revealed, “I think in a couple months I’ll be excited to come on camera in a real way.”

Kaling, 41, added that while she does enjoy doing guest spots on shows like the Apple TV+ series The Morning Show, “I think my own kind of thing…maybe next year, I’d be excited to kind of get back out there.”

In the meantime, The Office alum is enjoying being home with her children. Ahead of Mother’s Day, she told ABC Audio she was looking forward to some adorable artwork from her toddler as a gift, but admitted she’ll also spoil herself.

“I’m just decided that I’m going to just buy myself something I really want and… I’m going to be my own cheerleader for this holiday. I’m going to be like ‘Kids, we’re going out to brunch because it’s time to celebrate me,'” Kaling laughed.

“And I think I just have to be the person that is like my own husband here and do that,” she shared. “And I’m kind of okay with it now, I’m 41. I’ve been around long enough so that’s what I’m gonna do this year.”

