Mindy Kaling sets up Mindy’s Book Studio at Amazon

Mindy Kaling has just announced a partnership with Amazon Publishing to launch Mindy’s Book Studio, “a boutique story studio” that will publish books “from emerging and established diverse voices” that have been selected by The Office vet, producer, and bestselling author.

Mindy’s Book Studio aims to release, “fresh romantic comedies and poignant coming-of-age stories to make readers laugh — and cringe — to suspenseful dramas with unforgettable female protagonists,” according to a release.

The production shingle will also have an eye to adapting those works into television and film projects exclusively for Amazon Studios, which produced Mindy’s recent comedy series Late Night, starring Kaling and Emma Thompson.

Kaling, who released her hit essay collection Nothing Like I Imagined (Except for Sometimes) through Amazon, will release her 2023 debut novel, described as, “a comedic and twisty page-turner,” through her brand-new endeavor, which Amazon calls the “first-ever book studio.”

The Monsters at Work star said in a statement, “I’m passionate about bringing unique stories to readers and viewers, and I can’t wait to help discover and support talented new voices through Mindy’s Book Studio.”

