Ming-Na Wen, Bobby Cannavale, George Lopez take part in DoorDash's “Without Restaurants” spot

Walt Disney Television/Heidi Gutman(LOS ANGELES) — The food delivery company DoorDash is touting the importance of keeping local eateries in business with take-out during the pandemic, and some Hollywood stars are piping in on behalf of struggling actors.

“DoorDash wants to thank you for helping restaurants,” a voiceover begins.

“Actually, you’re helping actors!” interrupts Ant-Man and Boardwalk Empire star Bobby Cannavale.

“Without restaurants, we wouldn’t even have actors!” Rocketman‘s Tate Donovan adds.

“Most actors got started in restaurants, like me!” George Lopez says. “Same here!” Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. star Ming-Na Wen adds.

“No actors means be no surperhero movies!” says Luge Cage himself, Mike Colter.

“So keep your orders coming to help actors,” Cannavale says.

“You’re really helping restaurants,” the DoorDash voiceover guy says. “…And we’re partnering with the National Restaurant Association to lend a hand.”

[embedded content]

By Stephen Iervolino

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.