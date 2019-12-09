Miss South Africa wins Miss Universe 2019 crown

Frank Micelotta / FOX.(ATLANTA) –Sunday saw the Miss Universe crown go to Zozibini Tunzi a.k.a. Miss South Africa. She bested 90 other women competing in the annual pageant that was filmed from Tyler Perry Studios.

People reports that Tunzi is a 26-year-old public relations professional and a gender-based violence activist. While ecstatic about her win, she’s more excited how dark skinned girls will feel when they see her wearing the iconic tiara.

“Society has been programmed for a very long time that never saw beauty in a way that was black girl magic, but now we are slowing moving to a time where women like myself can finally find a place in society, can finally know they’re beautiful,” She told reporters.

She also hopes her new title will help bring “a new, fresh and different perspective of what South Africa is.”

Miss Puerto Rico Madison Anderson was runner-up while Miss Mexico Sofía Aragón came in third.

With Tunzi’s win comes South Africa’s third Miss Universe crown: winning in 1978 and 2017.

