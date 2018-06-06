Mission Kim-Possible: President Trump commutes sentence for grandmother Kim Kardashian defended

ABC/Byron Cohen(WASHINGTON, D.C.) — ABC News has confirmed President Trump has commuted the sentence of Alice Johnson, a 63-year-old grandmother serving a life sentence on drug charges, whose cause was championed by reality TV star Kim Kardashian.

“Best News Ever!!” Kardashian tweeted.

Kardashian lawyer Shawn Holley told ABC News, “I’m sobbing too many tears of joy and gratitude right now to offer a cogent statement.”

In a statement, the White House said in part, “Ms. Johnson has accepted responsibility for her past behavior and has been a model prisoner over the past two decades. Despite receiving a life sentence, Alice worked hard to rehabilitate herself in prison, and act as a mentor to her fellow inmates.”

