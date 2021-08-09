‘Modern Family’s Julie Bowen and her sister helped a woman who fell on Utah hiking trail

ABC/John Fleenor

A New Jersey woman has gone viral after sharing her story of how Modern Family star Julie Bowen and her sister, Annie Luetkemeyer, came to her aid after she fell while hiking in Utah.

In a three–part Facebook post, Minnie John shares that she and her family were hiking to see the Delicate Arch in Arches National Park in Moab when she felt light-headed and faint, leaving her husband and son to finish the journey while she waited on the trail.

Julie and Annie came to her rescue when their tour guide noticed Minnie had fallen face-first, hitting her head on a rock that left her with cuts and bruises around her nose.

“All I remember is sitting there with my head in my hands secure on the rock. Next thing I hear someone with a familiar voice kept asking me questions. I wondered if I might be watching TV,” Minnie recalls. “My eyes were closed and they said I will be fine and they were cleaning my face and bandaging me up. I heard that familiar voice saying I am going to be ok, a doctor is cleaning me up.”

“As my eyes started to focus more, she smiled and took her hair tie off and shook her hair for me to figure out. Her sister the doctor asked me to guess and I told her I just hit my head, I can’t remember. She said smiling ‘Modern Family‘ and I said of course!” Minnie continues.

In addition to bandaging her wounds and gave her electrolytes, Julie and Annie posed for photos with Minnie. She later went to the hospital and was diagnosed with a fractured nose and is now recovering at home.

