Mo'Nique lands Showtime comedy special, 'Mo'Nique & Friends: Live From Atlanta'

Showtime(LOS ANGELES) — It’s been a long time coming but thanks to Showtime, Mo’Nique has officially set a brand-new stand-up comedy special.

Premiering on February 7, Showtime will air Mo’s first major comedy special in ten years: Mo’Nique & Friends: Live From Atlanta. Filmed at Atlanta’s Variety Playhouse, the hour-long special will feature original stand-up from the Oscar winner along with special guests that include Chappelle’s Show vet Donnell Rawlings, and new comedians Prince T-Dub, Tone-X, Correy Bell and Just Nesh.

In the trailer, Mo’ seemingly alludes to her ongoing issues with Netflix, which she alleges broke the law when the streamer lowballed her for a comedy special. Mo’ subsequently filed a gender and racial discrimination lawsuit against them.



“They tired to shut a b**** out. They tried to make a b**** disappear. But you can’t keep a good b**** down,” Mo’ says in the Showtime promo.

As previously reported, Netflix reportedly offered Mo’Nique $500,000 to shoot a comedy special for them, which Mo argued wasn’t reasonable since Amy Schumer was offered $11 million for her Netflix special and other notable comedians, like Dave Chappelle and Chris Rock, were offered $20 million. Netflix responded to Mo’Nique’s claims in a motion filed last week, calling the comedian’s retaliation claims “nonsensical.” There’s no public word on how much Showtime paid Mo’Nique.



Mo’Nique & Friends: Live From Atlanta airs Friday, February 7 at 10 p.m. ET on Showtime.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.