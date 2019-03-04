More green for 'Green Book' with big Oscars bump

Writer/director Peter Farrelly accepts the Best Picture Academy Award for “Green Book”; ABC/Craig Sjodin(LOS ANGELES) — Its Best Picture win was a surprise to many at last month’s Academy Awards, and now Green Book‘s Oscar-night gold has turned to green — at the box office.

In fact, the dramedy’s $4.7 million take over the weekend represents the biggest post-Oscars bump in eight years, Billboard notes. Not since the King’s Speech in 2011 has a Best Picture winner seen such a jump, according to the trade.

In fact, Green Book didn’t make the top 10 in the box office during the weekend of the Oscars, but this past weekend, its $4.7 million take landed it at #5 on the list.

The Peter Farrelly-directed film, which stars Academy Award nominee Viggo Mortensen and Mahershala Ali, who won his second Oscar for his portrayal of real-life classical musician Dr. Don Shirley, has earned nearly $76 million bucks to date.

The movie is also scoring overseas, with this past weekend adding nearly $32 million to the till, for a to-date global total of $112.1 million. Interestingly, Billboard points out, the movie about the unlikely friendship between an Italian-American from New York City and the African-American musician he escorts through the segregated South in the 1960s, had $17.1 million debut…in China.