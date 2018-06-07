“Mothers Who Rocked” Headed to TV, thanks to Dave Grohl's mom

Seal Press(LOS ANGELES) — Last year, Virginia Hanlon Grohl, mother of Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl, published a book called From Cradle to Stage: Stories from the Mothers Who Rocked and Raised Rock Stars. Now, concert promoter Live Nation is turning Dave’s mom’s book into a TV series.

In the book, Virginia interviewed the moms of other musicians — including Michael Stipe, Amy Winehouse, Dr. Dre, Geddy Lee, and the Beastie Boys’ Mike D — about what it was like to raise a child who achieves rock stardom. Variety reports that Virginia and Dave Grohl will co-executive produce the series, which will begin with all the moms at a big dinner, toasting themselves and each other and swapping stories.

“I’m excited to introduce the viewing public to the strong, loving women who have supported the insistent dreams of their musical sons and daughters,” says Hanlon Grohl.

Dave Grohl agrees with his mom, adding, “I’m beyond excited to join in on the next step of my mother’s project to explore the stories of other musicians who were as fortunate as me, having been raised by such amazing women.”

“Plus…I owe her one,” he notes.

If you somehow missed From Cradle to Stage when it hit bookstores, it’s currently available at all of the usual outlets. Meanwhile, Live Nation is currently shopping the series to networks.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.