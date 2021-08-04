‘Motor MythBusters’ revs up today

MotorTrend

Have you ever wondered if you can really reverse an odometer by driving your dad’s vintage Ferrari in reverse, a la Ferris Bueller? Or how Fred Flinstone was able to get his foot-powered family car rolling?

If so, you’re in luck, as Motor MythBusters, a spin-off of the hit original MythBusters series, is revving up today on the MotorTrend app.

Tory Belleci, special effects whiz and MythBusters veteran, joins All Girls Garage star and ace mechanic Faye Hadley, as well as engineer and professional race car driver Bisi Ezerioha, to take on the myths about vehicles of all kinds from movies and TV shows.

“When they first called, I didn’t actually believe it was going to happen just because there had been so many kind of reboots…of MythBusters,” Tory admitted to ABC Audio.

Calling it the “gearhead’s MythBusters,” Tory explains of his co-stars, “the skills that these guys bring to the show, it’s allowing us to do things that we would never have been able to do in the original series.”

Speaking of which, Faye admitted with a laugh, “I grew up under a rock, I never had television. I never heard of MythBusters!” She said she couldn’t believe they’d want her for the job. “I’m like…’I’m not a host, I’m a mechanic!'”

As for Bisi, he was a huge fan of the original, so getting a chance to work on the spin-off was a full-circle moment. “I wasn’t made privy to what show it was [during auditions].” he says. “And then when it was said what show it was…I fell out of my chair, literally.”

The first two Motor MythBusters episodes are now live on the MotorTrend app.

