‘Moulin Rouge! The Musical’ ﻿and ﻿’A Christmas Carol’ ﻿win big at 74th annual Tony Awards

The 74th annual Tony Awards celebrated pre- and post-pandemic era Broadway Sunday night by honoring productions that went live during the 2019-2020 season.

The ceremony was delayed a year because of the COVID-19 pandemic and, ultimately, resulted in a cumulative four-hour broadcast that was simulcast on CBS and the Paramount+ streaming service. The show went smoothly, with host Audra McDonald proclaiming that the audience was comprised of “vaxxed and masked” individuals, reflecting the current Broadway policy.

Among the big winners of the night was newcomer Moulin Rouge! The Musical, which earned the trophy for best musical and also dominated the respective musical categories. The Inheritance was honored with best play while A Soldier’s Play was deemed best revival.

Here’s the complete list of Tony winners:

Best Play

The Inheritance

Best Musical

Moulin Rouge! The Musical

Best Revival of a Play

A Soldier’s Play

Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Musical

Adrienne Warren, Tina – The Tina Turner Musical

Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Musical

Aaron Tveit, Moulin Rouge! The Musical

Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Play

Mary-Louise Parker, The Sound Inside

Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Play

Andrew Burnap, The Inheritance

Best Performance by a Featured Actress in a Musical

Lauren Patten, Jagged Little Pil

Best Performance by a Feature Actor in a Musical

Danny Burstein, Moulin Rouge! The Musical

Best Performance by a Featured Actress in a Play

Lois Smith, The Inheritance

Best Performance by a Featured Actor in a Play

David Alan Grier, A Soldier’s Play

Best Original Score (Music and/or Lyrics) Written for the Theatre

A Christmas Carol

Best Book of a Musical

Jagged Little Pill

Best Scenic Design of a Play

Rob Howell, A Christmas Carol

Best Scenic Design of a Musical

Derek McLane, Moulin Rouge! The Musical

Best Costume Design of a Play

Rob Howell, A Christmas Carol

Best Costume Design of a Musical

Catherine Zuber, Moulin Rouge! The Musical

Best Lighting Design of a Play

Hugh Vanstone, A Christmas Carol

Best Lighting Design of a Musical

Justin Townsend, Moulin Rouge! The Musical

Best Sound Design of a Play

Simon Baker, A Christmas Carol

Best Sound Design of a Musical

Peter Hylenski, Moulin Rouge! The Musical

Best Direction of a Play

Stephen Daldry, The Inheritance

Best Direction of a Musical

Alex Timbers, Moulin Rouge! The Musical

Best Choreography

Sonya Tayeh, Moulin Rouge! The Musical

Best Orchestrations

Katie Kresek, Charlie Rosen, Matt Stine and Justin Levine, Moulin Rouge! The Musical

