Movie lineup announced for this summer's “Tribeca Drive-In” series

iStock/Jewelsy(NEW YORK) — The initial lineup’s been announced for “Tribeca Drive-In,” a new socially distanced entertainment series kicking off this summer at drive-in theaters and other venues across the country.

The series, from Tribeca Enterprises in partnership with IMAX and AT&T, runs Thursdays and Sundays from July 2 to August 2. Here are some of the movies and themes that will be featured:

Music Movies: Selena, The Bodyguard, Straight Outta Compton

Sports Sundays: Creed, Jerry Maguire, Space Jam, Love & Basketball

Time Travel Comedies: Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure, Back to the Future

High School Comedies: Mean Girls, Superbad

Ladies’ Night: Girls Trip, Bridesmaids

Hit the Road: Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby, The Fast and The Furious

James Bond tribute: Goldfinger, Casino Royale

Kids’ Night: Inside Out, The Lego Movie, Spy Kids

Other programming will include the new Andy Samberg flick Palm Springs, which will screen at the Drive-In series prior to its July 10 release; a special 45th Anniversary screening of Steven Spielberg’s Jaws; Spike Lee’s Do The Right Thing and Inside Man; and film faves including The Dark Knight, BeetleJuice, Pee-Wee’s Big Adventure, Meet the Parents, Meet the Fockers, Crazy Rich Asians, Wonder Woman, The Goonies, and Black Panther.

There will also be a 4th of July Celebration featuring Field of Dreams, The Wizard of Oz and a special 25th anniversary screening of Apollo 13.

Participating venues include AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX; Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, CA; Nickerson Beach in Nassau County, NY; and Orchard Beach in the Bronx, NY, with more to be announced soon.

You can purchase tickets starting today at TribecaFilm.com, with a percentage of proceeds donated to Black Lives Matter. Healthcare and front-line workers will be offered complimentary access and reserved parking the first night at every venue.

By Andrea Tuccillo

