Moviegoers say they've seen more Oscar contenders than usual because of streaming

“Judas and the Black Messiah” – Warner Bros. Pictures(LOS ANGELES) — Streaming has unarguably changed the game of home entertainment, and when it comes to this year’s Oscar contenders, that’s no exception.

In years past, many movies that go on to earn nominations played in limited release in major markets only, like New York and Los Angeles. Add the pandemic shutting theaters down nationwide, and streaming became key for studios.

It’s no surprise then that a recent Fandango survey of more than 2,000 movie fans revealed roughly 70% have seen more awards contenders this year, because of streaming, than they ever had.

In fact, even before the nominations were announced, nominated movies like News of the World and Promising Young Woman topped last week’s on demand titles from Fandango’s streaming service, Vudu. On-demand viewing has made virtually the entire slate of nominees ready for watching at home, including Minari, which was nominated in six categories, and Promising Young Woman, which earned five.

Streamers definitely leveled the viewing playing field this year. Netflix produced 10-time nominee Mank, as well as The Trial of the Chicago 7, which earned six nominations, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, which netted five noms, and Hillbilly Elegy, which was twice nominated Monday.

Similarly, Amazon Studios’ Sound of Metal boasted six Academy Award nominations: its One Night in Miami, three; and Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan, two.

Warner Bros.’ Judas and the Black Messiah earned six nominations. Like Tenet, which earned two, Judas came to streaming on HBO Max on the same day as its theatrical release because of the pandemic’s stranglehold on theaters.

Disney+ saw its streaming releases Soul and Mulan earn three and two nominations, respectively.

By Stephen Iervolino

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.