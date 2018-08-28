'Mrs. Doubtfire' gets closer to saying “Oh, Hello!” to Broadway

Photo by 20th Century-Fox/Getty ImagesProducers have announced that Four-Time Tony Award winner Jerry Zaks will direct the Broadway musical version of the hit 1993 Robin Williams hit Mrs. Doubtfire.

Zaks recently called the shots on the critically acclaimed, hit revival of Hello, Dolly! starring Bette Midler.

In a joint statement, Kevin McCollum and Bob Cohen of Fox Stage Productions said, “Mrs. Doubtfire is such a beloved story, both laugh-out-loud hilarious and extremely moving…We can’t wait to get into production.”

Based on the best-selling Anne Fine novel Alias Madame Doubtfire, the movie tells the story of an out of work actor who disguises himself as a dowdy British nanny to stay closer to the kids he lost in a custody dispute with his ex.

