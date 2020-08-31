MTV 2020 Video Music Awards: Lady Gaga and her face masks win big

Courtesy of MTV

(NEW YORK) — Things may have looked a little different but the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards still delivered a star-studded event with performances from the some of the hottest artists.

To get things started, Hustlers star and host of the awards ceremony Keke Palmer opened the show and dedicated it to Chadwick Boseman, who died after a private four-year battle with colon cancer: “We dedicate tonight’s show to a man whose spirit touched so many. He is a true hero, not just on screen, but in everything he did. His impact lives forever.”

From there, The Weeknd delivered the first performance of the VMA’s from over 1000 feet above New York City with his hit song “Blinding Lights.” He later went on to win two Moonmen, but found it difficult to celebrate his wins and deciding to opt against an acceptance speech, he simply said, “Thank you” and demanded justice for Jacob Black and Breonna Taylor.

Other performances for the night included Miley Cyrus, Maluma, BTS, Dojo Cat, CNCO and DaBaby. The most notable, and perhaps the best of the night, came from Lady Gaga, who was also joined by Ariana Grande for their award-winning collaboration “Rain On Me.”

Gaga not only delivered a show-stopping act, she dominated the night by snagging five VMAs, including the first ever Tricon Award — an award which honored the singer’s work in music, fashion, acting and activism. And, in true Gaga form, she accepted each of her awards in an outlandish, yet iconic look with a face mask to match.

Taylor Swift also made history as the first solo female artist to win the MTV VMA for Best Director Award for her music video “The Man.”

The show closed out with a performance from the Black Eyed Peas.