MTV's “Catfish” pauses production after host Nev Schulman is accused of sexual harassment

MTV(LOS ANGELES) — MTV suspended production Thursday of the seventh season of Catflish: The TV Show and launched an investigation after its host and executive producer Nev Schulman was accused of sexual harassment, The Daily Beast reports.

“We take these allegations very seriously,” an MTV spokesperson said in a statement. “We’re working with Critical Content, our third party production company, to conduct a thorough investigation, and we’ve put a pause on shooting until the investigation is completed.”

Ayissha Morgan, who appeared on the show in 2015, posted a video on YouTube, claiming Schulman made unwanted sexual advances towards her during the filming of her episode. Morgan, an out-lesbian, claims Schulman questioned her sexuality repeatedly.

“He goes ‘so I don’t think you’re a lesbian.’ I was like, ‘Oh why do you feel that way?'” Morgan says in the video. “And he was just like, ‘Because I just feel like you haven’t met the right guy yet. Do you think I’m attractive? Have you ever had sex with a guy?'”

Morgan replied “no,” and Schulman allegedly said, “Well I think you should try it, I have a big d***, I would tear your a** up.”

Schulman denies the claims in a statement.

“The behavior described in this video did not happen and I’m fortunate that there are a number of former colleagues who were present during this time period who are willing to speak up with the truth,” Schulman said. “I have always been transparent about my life and would always take responsibility for my actions—but these claims are false.”

Schulman — who is married to Laura Perlongo with a 17-month-old baby — also hosts a web-series with ATTN:, which has also been suspended.

Catflish: The TV Show helps people track down their online love interests to find out their true identities.

