MTV’s iconic '16 and Pregnant' returns as a reimagined docu-series

MTV (pictured: Kailyn Lowry from Teen Mom 2)(LOS ANGELES) — It’s been over 10 years since MTV first launched 16 and Pregnant, and now they are about to do it all over again.

On Friday, the network announced that it will be bringing back the iconic series for a six-episode season as a “re-imagined docu-series.” This means that on top of sharing the young mother’s perspective of her unexpected pregnancy journey, it will also include the perspective of those affected by it.

MTV explains that “intimate video confessionals from members of each family will allow the series to more substantively explore the lives of those impacted by the experience, with honesty and empathy.”

In a press release for the new iteration, Nina L. Diaz, the President and Chief Creative Content Officer, ViacomCBS Entertainment and Youth Group said, “More than a decade after 16 and Pregnant played a significant role in bringing the teen pregnancy rate down to record lows, we are sharing the stories of a new generation of young parents and underscoring the impact of an unplanned pregnancy on families – beyond the moms and dads-to-be – by showing authentic and intimate moments with siblings and grandparents-to-be addressing the life change.”

The new 16 and Pregnant will, be a part of the franchise which has spawned three hit spin-offs — Teen Mom, Teen Mom 2, and Teen Mom: Young + Pregnant. It’s not the only new series, though.

MTV recently announced its expanding the franchise with 16 and Recovering, “a four-part documentary series that follows the triumphs and challenges of nine students attending Northshore Recovery High School in Beverly, Massachusetts, which was founded to address the rise in adolescent addiction in the midst of the opioid epidemic.”

16 and Pregnant premieres Tuesday, October 6 at 9PM ET/PT on MTV.

By Danielle Long

