“Mulan” star and Wuhan native Liu Yifei shares thoughts on coronavirus

Visual China Group via Getty Images/Visual China Group via Getty Image(LOS ANGELES) — The Chinese city of Wuhan gained notoriety around the world mainly due to the unfortunate epidemic that is coronavirus but, for Mulan star Liu Yifei, who also goes by the name Crystal Liu, it is a place she once called home, which is one reason why the disease is difficult for her to talk about.

“It’s really heavy for me to even think about it,” the 32-year-old actress admitted when The Hollywood Reporter asked her thoughts about the outbreak.

Coronavirus has now infected more than 77,000 people and killed over 2,500 worldwide — with the majority of cases in mainland China — according to the publication. Currently, there is no vaccine or cure for coronavirus, otherwise known as COVID-19.

“People are doing the right thing,” said Liu. “They are being careful for themselves and others. I’m so touched actually to see how they haven’t been out for weeks.”

These days Liu lives in Beijing — she left Wuhan when she was 10 — but she left China in January to begin making her rounds doing press for Mulan weeks before the virus became widespread.

She told THR that none of her close friends or family have been personally affected, however, that doesn’t make the situation any easier to deal with.

“I’m really hoping for a miracle and that this will just be over soon,” she said.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.