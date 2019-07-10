'Mulan' teaser-trailer draws 175 million-plus views in its first 24 hours

Disney(NEW YORK) — The first teaser-trailer for Disney’s upcoming live-action remake of its 1998 animated classic Mulan, which debuted Sunday during Fox’s broadcast of the U.S. women’s soccer team’s victory over the Netherlands in the FIFA Women’s World Cup, logged more than 175 million global online views over its first 24 hours, according to Deadline.

It now ranks the second-most-viewed trailer for a Disney live-action film over that time period, behind the trailer for The Lion King, which recorded 224 million hits when it dropped back in November.

Mulan is also the seventh-largest trailer launch of all time over that same period, joining the ranks of Avengers: Endgame, Avengers: Infinity War, Lion King, IT and Fate of the Furious, among others.

Chinese-American actress Liu Yifei plays the title character in Mulan, about a young woman who disguises herself as a man to fight in place of her elderly and ailing father when he’s called to join the Chinese military to fight invaders attacking the country.

The animated Mulan grossed $120 million in North America and $304 million worldwide.

Donnie Yen, Jason Scott Lee, Yoson An, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Ron Yuan, Tzi Ma, Rosalind Chao, Cheng Pei-Pei, Nelson Lee, Chum Ehelepola, Gong Li and Jet Li also star in Mulan, slated for a 2020 release.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

