“My babies blooming” — Orlando Bloom dotes on pregnant Katy Perry

(AUSTRALIA) — Orlando Bloom can’t wait for his newborn to arrive. On Saturday, he gushed about fiance Katy Perry following her first public appearance since confirming her pregnancy.

Posting a photo from Katy’s performance at the Women’s T20 Cricket World Cup Final in Melbourne, Australia — where she’s proudly showing off her baby bump — the Pirates of the Caribbean actor sweetly writes, “My babies blooming.”

Friends were quick to congratulate Bloom on the news, but also for his hilarious pun. Singer Charlie Puth commented, “Amazing bro,” while Stranger Things star congratulated, “So happy for you both.”



Perry nor Lord of the Rings star Bloom have not confirmed if they’re expecting a daughter or a son, but the “Harleys in Hawaii” singer did announce during her show at the Cricket World Cup pn Saturday that she’s rooting for a girl.

The child will be Katy’s first and Orlando’s second. He shares nine-year-old Flynn with ex-wife Miranda Kerr, who is expecting her second child with husband Evan Spiegel.

Perry confirmed last week that she and Orlando are expecting by showing off her baby bump her new music video “Never Worn White.”

