“My heart is broken”: Friends, famous fans remember Luke Perry

ABC/Lou Rocco(LOS ANGELES) — News of the death of Luke Perry, who played Dylan McKay on the classic 1990s teen drama Beverly Hills, 90210, was just minutes old when fans, both famous and not, took to social media to mourn him.

Perry, who was 52, died Monday, after suffering what was called a “major stroke” on Thursday.

Production on Riverdale, the CW show on which he currently starred, has shut down in the wake of the news, Variety reports. In a statement from the show’s producers and the network, Perry was remembered as “everything you would hope he would be: an incredibly caring, consummate professional with a giant heart, and a true friend to all. A father figure and mentor to the show’s young cast, Luke was incredibly generous, and he infused the set with love and kindness.”

Here are just some of the reactions being posted to social media from former co-workers and other Hollywood colleagues:

Ian Ziering, 90210 co-star: “Dearest Luke, I will forever bask in the loving memories we’ve shared over the last thirty years. May your journey forward be enriched by the magnificent souls who have passed before you, just like you have done here, for those you leave behind.”

Gabrielle Cateris, 90210 co-star: I am absolutely heartbroken. Luke was a tremendous force in the lives of so many. He was a very sensitive soul who was kind, generous and he fought for the underdog. He was a strong voice and an advocate who will be so missed by all who knew him. He has left his mark – never to be forgotten. My heart goes out to his family, friends and fans around the globe.”

Molly Ringwald, Riverdale co-star: “My heart is broken. I will miss you so much Luke Perry. Sending all my love to your family.”

Ringwald also added in a statement, “I can’t even begin to express the shock and sorrow I feel by the untimely death of my friend Luke Perry. He was one of the kindest, caring souls I’ve ever worked with. An incredible committed and proud father to his kids and a constant loyal friend to those he loved. I consider myself so lucky to have counted myself among them. With the many other people who adored him, his loss will be felt for a long long time. I miss him terribly.“

Charlie Sheen: “L.P. you made every situation better, my man. your elegance your wit your charm and your giant heart, inspired and enchanted so many of us, on countless occasions, with brilliant aplomb. R.I.P good sir. i am truly honored to have known you all of these years.”

The Riverdale writers room posted: “Luke Perry… you were a joyful and vibrant soul. You will be missed but most certainly your legacy will be remembered forever. Rest in love and peace, friend. #Riverdale”

Joss Whedon, the Avengers director who directed Perry in Buffy The Vampire Slayer, one of his first movie roles, wrote: “The first time I met Luke Perry we talked about what kind of movie we wanted Buffy to be. I asked if he’d ever seen Near Dark and he gave me a look of HOW DARE YOU SIR and I knew we’d get along. Funny, committed, and always gracious. He shouldn’t be gone.”

The Big Bang Theory‘s Mayim Bialik noted, “RIP Luke Perry,” with a broken heart emoji.

Piers Morgan: “RIP Luke Perry, at just 52 years of age, following a massive stroke.

What sad, shocking news.”

Frozen‘s Josh Gad: “Heartbreaking. Absolutely heartbreaking. RIP #LukePerry”

Olivia Munn: “Rest in love, Luke Perry.”

Oscar winner Patricia Arquette: “Luke Perry – Irreplaceable beautiful and kind human being, incredible friend, generous actor and adoring father to Jack and Sophie and loving partner to Madison we are all heartbroken. You are the love and you are the light.”

