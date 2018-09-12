Nancy McKeon, Mary Lou Retton, Tinashe and more to hit the ballroom on 'Dancing with the Stars'
(NEW YORK) — The Facts of Life actress Nancy McKeon, NFL star DeMarcus Ware, R&B singer Tinashe and more celebrities will be battling it out on the dance floor for the highly-anticipated upcoming season of Dancing with the Stars.
The cast and their pro partner pairings were announced on Good Morning America Wednesday.
Other celebs hitting the dance floor this season include Dukes of Hazzard veteran John Schneider, comedian Nikki Glaser, Olympic gold medal winning gymnast Mary Lou Retton, and former Harry Potter film star Evanna Lynch, aka Luna Lovegood.
Here is the list of the stars and their pro dance partners for season 27 of Dancing with the Stars:
Bobby Bones, syndicated country radio personality, with Sharna Burgess
John Schneider, former The Dukes of Hazzard star, with Emma Slater
Juan Pablo Di Pace, Argentinian actor and director, with Cheryl Burke
Milo Manheim, Disney channel star, with Witney Carson
Alexis Ren, Sports Illustrated swimsuit model, with Alan Bersten
Danelle Umstead, visually-impaired Paralympic skiier, with Artem Chigvintsev
Joe Amabile, The Bachelorette contestant, with Adam Rippon
Evanna Lynch, Harry Potter films star, with Keo Motsepe
Mary Lou Retton, former Olympic gymnast, with Sasha Farber
Nancy McKeon, former The Facts of Life star, with Val Chmerkovskiy
Nikki Glaser, comic, with Gleb Savchenko
Tinashe, R&B singer, with Brandon Armstrong
DeMarcus Ware, former NFL star, with Lindsay Arnold
The new season of DWTS will premiere on Monday, Sept. 24, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.
