Naya Rivera honored by cast of 'Glee', ex-husband on what would have been her 34th birthday

Naya Rivera would have turned 34 on Tuesday and the cast of Glee marked the solemn occasion by honoring the late actress.

Heather Morris, who played Rivera’s on-screen girlfriend on the musical sitcom, shared a black and white photo of the two holding hands to Instagram along with the caption, “Happy Birthday my angel. I can’t write a sappy monologue because it’s just too hard…but I love you and I can’t describe how much I miss you.”

Chris Colfer, who played Kurt on the Emmy Award-winning comedy, also took to Instagram to share a behind the scenes photo of the two goofing off. “Happy birthday, babe. Miss you,” he captioned.

Darren Criss also shared a behind the scenes glance of Rivera posing by her trailer while filming the popular show. He captioned it with a sparkle emoji.

Rivera’s ex-husband, Ryan Dorsey, also issued a tribute by sharing a black and white family photo and writing, “Just as surreal as it is real that you’re gone. If that makes sense, but none of this still makes any sense…34..I could just hear you saying “Ah, I’m old AF now!” Ha…Rest easy old lady.”

Rivera was reported missing on July 9 after her son was found alone in their rented pontoon boat on Lake Piru in California. Her body was recovered on July 13 and her death was ruled an accidental drowning.

Here’s how other friends of Rivera honored the late actress:

Amber Riley: “A little update Naya, earth is REALLY ghetto now!!! Still, I miss you so very much and I wish you were here. There hasn’t been a day where you don’t cross my mind, and when you do, I take a moment of silence to remember all the beautiful moments we got to spend together. I’m listening to Amy Winehouse, sippin wine, and eating a very fancy charcuterie in your honor today (don’t worry, I’m checking on mom). HAPPY HEAVENLY BIRTHDAY ANGEL.”

Kevin McHale: “Happy birthday [bee emoji,] No one else could get us to be this messy in public.”

Harry Shum Jr.: “What I imagine you doing up there right now. Shinin’ brighter than a star. Happy birthday baby gurl. We miss you.”

