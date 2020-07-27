Naya Rivera's ex husband Ryan Dorsey breaks his silence on her tragic death

Greg Doherty/Getty Images(LOS ANGELES) — After taking time coming to grips with Naya Rivera’s July 8 accidental drowning, ex-husband Ryan Dorsey broke his silence on Saturday regarding her death.

Posting a tender photo of Naya and their four-year-old son Josey in the sunset, Dorsey called her passing “unfair.”

“There’s not enough words to express the hole left in everyone’s hearts,” The 37-year-old actor continued. “I can’t believe this is life now. I don’t know if I’ll ever believe it.”

Remarking how his last memory of her was of them “in the back swimming with Josey” the day before her disappearance, Dorsey admitted that he is still struggling to find the right words to honor Rivera.

“I’m thankful for our times and our journey that brought us together and gave us the sweetest and kindest smart little boy we could ever hope for,” the Ray Donovan alum expressed, adding how he is now glad he annoyed his ex-wife by taking incessant Snapchat videos of their times together.

“I have hundreds and probably thousands of snaps and videos that Josey will have forever and know his momma loved him more than life, and how much fun we had together as he was growing up,” Dorsey continued. “Life is all about good times and bad times but with Josey it makes the bad a little less so because a part of you will always be with us.”

He concluded with “We will always love you. Love you Meep,” before thanking those who have checked in on and supported his family.

Dorsey imparted some wisdom in relation to Rivera’s death, like “be kind to yourself” and choose forgiveness over grudges.

Overall, he implored, “Cherish the times you have with those you care about.”

Dorsey and Rivera were married for four years. They divorced in 2018.

By Megan Stone

