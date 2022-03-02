Naya Rivera’s family “very pleased” after settling wrongful death suit

Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

Almost two years after Naya Rivera‘s tragic death, the Glee alum’s family has settled a wrongful death lawsuit filed against Ventura County.

Rivera’s estate and Ryan Dorsey — the father of the late actress’ son, Josey — filed the legal paperwork against the county and the United Water Conservation District and Parks and Recreation Management on behalf of the now six-year-old, who was four when Rivera drowned at Lake Piru during their mother-son outing in July 2020.

“Through this settlement, Josey will receive just compensation for having to endure the drowning of his beloved mother at Lake Piru,” the Rivera family’s lawyer, Amjad M. Khan, said in a statement to KABC. “Though the tragic loss of Josey’s mother can never truly be overcome, we are very pleased that the monetary settlement will significantly assist Josey with his life beyond this tragedy.”

Khan added that the settlement is “subject to approval by the Ventura Superior Court on March 16.”

Dorsey filed the suit in 2020, alleging that Rivera’s death was preventable, and that the boat that she and Josey were in at Lake Piru, where she died, “was not equipped with a safely accessible ladder, adequate rope, an anchor, a radio or any security mechanisms to prevent swimmers from being separated from their boats,” according to documents obtained by Entertainment Tonight.

Ryan divorced Naya in 2018 after four years of marriage.

