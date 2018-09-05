NBC adding 'Hate Crimes Unit' to flagship 'Law & Order' franchise

(L-R) Dick Wolf, Mariska Hargitay/NBC/Chris Haston(NEW YORK) — NBC is adding to its hugely successful Law & Order franchise with a 13-episode order for Law & Order: Hate Crimes, from creator Dick Wolf, the network has announced.

The latest addition is based on New York’s real-life Hate Crimes Task Force, which works in tandem with the Special Victims Unit to investigate crimes involving discrimination of any kind, often borrowing detectives from SVU.

Like its real-life counterpart, L&O: SVU stars like lead and executive producer Mariska Hargitay will likely be borrowed to crack cases on the new show.

The new Law & Order series will be introduced during the latter part of Law & Order SVU‘s upcoming 20th season, debuting September 27.

