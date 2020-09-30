NeNe Leakes calls out Andy Cohen, Wendy Williams for negative comments

Annette Brown/Bravo(ATLANTA) — NeNe Leakes is not here for Andy Cohen and Wendy Williams latest comments about her — so much so, that she made a whole YouTube video about it.

On Tuesday, the former Real Housewives of Atlanta star dropped a seven-minute video responding to comments that Cohen and Williams made while addressing her departure from the series during an episode of Watch What Happens Live.

Leakes first addressed her supposed friendship with Williams, who said that any spin-off show would be “boring.”

The reality star said, “I don’t have a friend who knows what I have been going through lately that would do this kind of thing to me. I don’t have that friend that is around me.”

“Yes, I have considered Wendy a close friend or associate,” Leakes admitted, before recalling that the talk show host has talked negatively about her previously on numerous occasions.

“Then, she does Andy Cohen’s show, and here she sits speaking negatively of my exit and bringing my family into the equation. That’s what you’re not going to do, Wendy,” she declared before taking a jab at Williams’ often swollen legs and ankles, due to her lymphedema.

“Wendy… spend more of your time trying to figure out how you can drain your enormously large legs and feet, okay? Opposed to worrying about my family and what we are doing. You need to find the nearest water pill, okay?” Leakes clapped back.

When it comes to Cohen, a longtime Housewives producer credited with starting the franchise, Leakes felt as though he egged on the negative talk. She also claims that she was “forced out” of RHOA and that they continue to use her name for ratings.

“And for Andy, remember, no one knew you until you knew me,” she declared.

