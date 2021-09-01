Nene Leakes’ husband Gregg loses battle with cancer

Prince Williams/Wireimage

Gregg Leakes, the husband of Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Nene Leakes, has lost his battle with cancer. He was 66.

“Today the Leakes family is in deep pain with a broken heart,” reads a statement from a rep for the famous couple. “After a long battle with cancer, Gregg Leakes has passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by all of his children, very close loved ones and wife Nene Leakes.”

The statement concludes, “We ask that you pray for peace and strength over their family & allow them to mourn in private during this very very difficult time.”

Incidentally, the news came days after Nene told patrons at her Atlanta lounge that Gregg “was transitioning to the other side.”

Gregg was diagnosed with Stage 3 colon cancer in 2018, but it went into remission after treatment. In June, Nene shared that the cancer had returned and Gregg had undergone surgery.

