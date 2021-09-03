NeNe Leakes shares heartbreaking tribute in honor of husband Gregg a day after his passing

Prince Williams/Wireimage

A day after Gregg Leakes lost his battle with colon cancer, NeNe Leakes honored his memory by sharing a tender video of the two dancing.

Taking to Instagram, the Real Housewives of Atlanta star captioned her tribute with alternating red heart and broken heart emojis.

The video, which is NeNe’s first post following Gregg’s passing, shows the two slow dancing and flirting while Johnny Gill‘s “It Would Be You” thrums in the background. The couple is all smiles as they point at each other and sway to the music. The video ends with Gregg wrapping his arms around the Glee alum, who leans against his chest.

On Wednesday, a representative for the couple told ABC News that Gregg “passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by all of his children, very close loved ones and wife NeNe Leakes.” The family is asking for privacy at this time.

Gregg, 66, had been diagnosed with Stage 3 colon cancer in 2018. He underwent treatment and the cancer went into remission. NeNe announced in June that his cancer had returned and that Gregg had undergone surgery.

Colon cancer, also known as colorectal cancer, is the second-leading cause of cancer deaths in the United States, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports. African Americans, as well as people over the age of 50, are at higher risk of developing the disease, according to the Mayo Clinic.

