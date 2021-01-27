Neon movie studio releases first image of Kristen Stewart as Princess Di in 'Spencer'

Neon(GERMANY) — The indie movie company Neon, which has produced films like the Oscar nominated I, Tonya, has released its first image of Kristen Stewart as Diana Spencer, aka Lady Diana, Princess of Wales, in its upcoming drama Spencer.

Production on the film just got underway in Germany for a planned release this fall, ahead of 2022’s 25th anniversary of Diana’s death.

The photo shows Stewart as the spitting image of the princess turned human rights advocate. She’s staring out of a window, wearing a black blouse and red jacket, with a black veiled hat atop her signature feathered blonde coif.

As previously reported, the period piece takes place in the 1990s and will have Stewart playing Diana over a crucial Christmas holiday during which she plotted her divorce from Prince Charles and began charting a life away from the British royal family.

The synopsis from Neon reads, “December, 1991: The Prince and Princess of Wales’ marriage has long since grown cold. Though rumours of affairs and a divorce abound, peace is ordained for the Christmas festivities at Sandringham Estate. There’s eating and drinking, shooting and hunting. Diana knows the game. This year, things will be a whole lot different.”

Princess Diana was killed August 31, 1997 in a car crash in Paris that was caused in part by a high-speed pursuit by paparazzi. Her partner, Dodi Fayed, and their driver, Henri Paul, were also killed. Paul was later found to have been driving drunk. A bodyguard survived the crash.

Pablo Larrain, who called the shots on Natalie Portman’s Oscar-nominated Jacqueline Kennedy 2016 biopic Jackie, is directing.

By Stephen Iervolino

