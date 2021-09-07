Netflix and chills — Streamer announces creepy shows and movies for the spooky time of the year
“Lucifer” – Courtesy Netflix
Netflix has announced a host of creepy new shows and movies that will keep you leaving your lights on during the spooky season. Here’s a just-released list of creepy content coming to the streaming giant from this month into Halloween-time:
September
9/8 — Into the Night
9/10 – Lucifer: Season 6
9/10 — Prey
9/15 — Nightbooks
9/17 — Squid Game
9/22 — Intrusion
9/24 — Midnight Mass
9/29 — The Chestnut Man
9/29 — No One Gets Out Alive
October
10/1 — Scaredy Cats
10/5 — Escape The Undertaker
10/6 — There’s Someone Inside Your House
10/8 — A Tale Dark & Grimm
10/13 — Fever Dream
10/15 — Sharkdog’s Fintastic Halloween
10/15 — You: Season 3
10/20 — Night Teeth
10/27 — Hypnotic
Additionally, Locke & Key: Season 2 and Nobody Sleeps in the Woods Tonight Part 2 will also both be released in October, but a date has yet to be announced.
