Netflix gives green light to 'Extraction' sequel

Netflix/Jasin Boland(LOS ANGELES) — It’s official — Nexflix’s latest movie Extraction is getting a sequel.

According to Deadline, Avengers series director Joe Russo, who wrote the first film, has inked a deal with the streaming giant to pen another installment of the action film.

The movie, which was released on April 24, provided Netflix its biggest opening viewership and is on track to reach 90 million views over the next four weeks.

At the moment it’s too early in the process to determine if Chris Hemsworth will reprise his role as Tyler Rake, in a thank-you to fans on Instagram, he made it known he was interested in a follow-up to the Sam Hargrove-directed flick.

In the film, Hemsworth plays a troubled mercenary tasked with rescuing the son of a drug lord from the clutches of a competitor.

