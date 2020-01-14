Netflix gives 'You' third season a thumbs up

Netflix(LOS ANGELES) — The addictive Netflix series You will be around for another season.

The streaming giant, which scooped up the series from Lifetime, has greenlighted a 10-episode third season, for which co-creators Sera Gamble and Greg Berlanti will return as executive producers.

Also returning are leads Penn Badgley and Victoria Pedretti, who play, respectively, a bookstore manager and an aspiring writer with whom the man becomes obsessed.

Gamble, who will serve as showrunner for season three, adapted the series with Berlanti from author Caroline Kepnes’ thrillers You and Hidden Bodies.

Season three of You will premiere in 2021.

