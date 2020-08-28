Netflix giving green light to time-spanning 'Resident Evil' series

“Resident Evil 3” – Copyright © 2020 Capcom(LOS ANGELES) — Resident Evil, one of the biggest selling video games of all time, is becoming a Netflix series.

The horror game franchise that has sold 104 million units since its debut in 1996, and spawned six films starring Milla Jovovich, will become an eight-episode series for the streaming service.

Netflix explains that Resident Evil, which is being written and produced by Supernatural‘s Andrew Dabb, will be told across two timelines. The first centers on fourteen-year-old sisters Jade and Billie Wesker, who are moved with their family to Raccoon City and soon learn the corporate community is hiding dark secrets.

The second timeline tracks Jade, now thirty years old, dealing with the monster apocalypse that the Umbrella Corporation unleashed on the world with its T-Virus.

In a statement, Dabb commented, “For every type of Resident Evil fan, including those joining us for the first time, the series will be complete with a lot of old friends, and some things (bloodthirsty, insane things) people have never seen before.”

