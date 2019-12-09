Netflix leads all comers with 34 Golden Globe nominations; strong performances from other streamers, too

Netflix(LOS ANGELES) — With a company best 34 nominations, Netflix shone at Monday morning’s Golden Globe nominations, which were read live from Los Angeles.

The streaming giant earned six nominations for Noah Baumbach’s drama Marriage Story, starring Adam Driver and Scarlett Johansson; the pair earned nods in the respective outstanding actor/actress in a drama category.

Netflix, which has famously shelled out fortunes for talent, also saw investments pay off with Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman, which earned five nominations, including a best director nomination for Scorsese, as well as best supporting nominations for Al Pacino and Joe Pesci.

The streaming service’s Dolemite Is My Name earned a nomination in the Best Motion Picture nom in the Musical or Comedy Category, and a best actor nomination for Eddie Murphy.

Netflix also scooped up major television kudos, with four nominations apiece for both newcomer Unbelievable awards show mainstay The Crown.

While Netflix stands at the top of the heap this year, the folks at the other streaming services also have reason to smile: Amazon Prime’s Emmy winners Fleabag and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, as well as the George Clooney-produced Catch-22 were also recognized, as was Apple’s new Apple TV+ streaming service, which earned three nominations for The Morning Show: including Best Actress nominations for co-producing co-leads Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon.

For the record, while The Irishman led the pack with five Golden Globe nominations, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association also recognized Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood with four in the Best motion picture, comedy or musical category: best director and best screenplay for Tarantino; best actor for Leonardo DiCaprio, and best supporting actor for Brad Pitt.



Ricky Gervais hosts the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards on January 5, live from the Beverly Hilton Hotel on NBC.