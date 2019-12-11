Netflix numbers show 'The Irishman' was well-viewed…but it's no 'Birdbox'

Netflix(LOS ANGELES) — Netflix content chief Ted Sarandos claims Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman was viewed by 26.4 million households in its first week on Netflix, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

That figure, while impressive, especially for a three-hour movie, is far below the 45 million viewers who tuned in to watch Birdbox a year ago.

It should also be noted that Netflix defines a view as a member account that has watched 70 percent of one episode of a series, or 70 percent of a film.

Also, unlike Nielsen viewer numbers, Netflix’s audience measurements and their methods aren’t available for independent verification. The Irishman, starring Robert De Niro, Joe Pesci and Al Pacino, also had a limited theatrical release, but Netflix hasn’t disclosed box office revenue.

