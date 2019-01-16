Netflix raising subscription prices, again

Netflix(LOS ANGELES) — It’s about to cost you more to get your Stranger Things fix.

Netflix is implementing the biggest subscription increase since the video streaming service launched 12 years ago, raising its U.S. prices by 13 to 18 percent, according to Deadline.

The price hikes will take effect immediately for new subscribers and will be phased in over three months for existing subscribers.

Netflix’s most popular plan, which offers high-definition streaming on up to two different internet-connected devices simultaneously, will see the largest hike, from $11 to $13 per month. The least expensive Netflix plan, Basic, will now cost $9, up from $8.

The new round of increases is the fourth for Netflix and its first since late 2017.

The extra cash will help to pay for Netflix’s huge investment in original programming, building on smash hits like Orange Is The New Black, Stranger Things, The Crown and, most recently, the hit film Bird Box. The increase will also offset the heavy debt it’s accumulated trying to fend off competing streaming services.

