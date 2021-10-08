Netflix re-editing ‘Squid Game’ after fans flood phone number

By now, you’ve probably at least heard of or seen Netflix’s latest hit Squid Game. Well, the popular drama is now making a change to its series all because of an editing fail that exposed someone’s real phone number — and it’s driving the owner nuts.

Numerous times throughout the show, a business card with a phone number is shown, which players are supposed to call to be entered into the games. That phone number was supposed to be edited to remove the middle or last four digits. However, that didn’t happen, unfortunately, and curious viewers took it upon themselves to test it out.

The owner of the actual phone number that was displayed told Korea Times that they’ve been “bombarded with calls and text messages” since Squid Game‘s September 17 release.

“It’s impossible to live a normal life. Many people who have watched the series call me day and night to say they want to join the game, and my phone battery runs out in less than half a day,” the owner explained.

That wasn’t the only person affected by the snafu either. Another person, whose phone number is one digit off, has also experienced an influx of calls, telling the newspaper, “The stress from incessant prank calls is driving me crazy.”

Hopefully, the madness won’t last for much longer for the two. In a statement on Wednesday, the streaming service said, “Together with the production company (Siren Pictures), we are working to resolve this matter, including editing scenes showing the phone number where necessary.”

