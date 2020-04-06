Netflix readying a new episode of 'Tiger King' next week.

Netflix(LOS ANGELES) — If you’re clamoring for more of the Netflix hit docuseries, Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness, — and let’s face it, who isn’t — your prayers may have been answered.

The streamer is releasing an additional episode next week, according to zoo owner Jeff Lowe from the show.

“Netflix is adding one more episode. It will be on next week. They’re filming here tomorrow,” Lowe said in a video posted on Twitter by Justin Turner of the Los Angeles Dodgers.

It’s unclear whether the new episode will be a follow-up to the show’s seven-episode run or more of a reunion.

