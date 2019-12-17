Netflix releases first-look trailer for Kevin Hart's new docuseries, 'Don't F**k This Up'

ABC/Ida Mae Astute(LOS ANGELES) — (NOTE LANGUAGE) Kevin Hart is sharing some of the most intimate moments during his tumultuous year in his new Netflix docuseries, Don’t F**k This Up.

In the first-look trailer, Hart is captured sharing the news that he’s going to host the 2019 Oscars. The video then cuts to the fallout from his Oscar controversy, which resulted after many thought he refused to apologize for his past homophobic comments that surfaced following the Oscars announcement.

“Before people judge and says Kevin Hart is a d***head, he’s an a**hole, I want you to understand there is a lot you don’t know,” Hart says in the emotional promo.

Later in the teaser, Hart’s wife, Eniko, addresses his public cheating scandal.

“You publicly humiliated me,” she says. “I just kept saying ‘How the f*** did you let that happen?’”

As previously reported, Hart’s six-episode series will feature a close-up look at his life as he dealt with several highly-publicized hardships, including his reported affair and his decision to step down as host of the 2019 Oscars. It will also include interviews from his family and friends, and archival footage of his childhood.

The announcement comes after Hart’s car accident on September 1, which resulted in a 10-day hospital stay and left him with serious back injuries.

Don’t F**k This Up launches on Netflix on December 27.

