Netflix renews “Lost in Space”; gives go-ahead to “Shape of Water” Oscar winner Guillermo del Toro for horror series “10 After Midnight”

Netflix(LOS ANGELES) — Netflix announced on Monday that it has renewed its Lost in Space reboot for a second season, and has touted a new partnership with The Shape of Water‘s Oscar-winning director Guillermo del Toro.

Lost in Space — starring Toby Stephens, Molly Parker, Maxwell Jenkins, Mina Sundwall, Taylor Russell, Ignacio Serricchio and Parker Posey — is a modern take on the classic 1960s sci-fi series. Set 30 years in the future, the Robinson family, chosen to colonize a new planet, veer off course and are forced to survive in an alien environment.

The streaming service also revealed on Monday that it has partnered with The Shape of Water filmmaker Guillermo del Toro to produce its first original horror anthology series, Guillermo del Toro Presents 10 After Midnight — a collection of personally curated stories from the Academy Award-winning writer/producer/director. Del Toro also created the Emmy Award-winning computer-animated series Trollhunters, returning for its third season May 25 on Netflix.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.