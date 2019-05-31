Netflix reveals 'Dark Crystal' prequel series trailer; Mark Hamill weighs in

Netflix(NEW YORK) — The first trailer for the Netflix original series The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance arrived Thursday.

The Jim Henson Company’s beloved 1982 fantasy puppet film followed Jen, an elf-like creature called a Gelfling, and his quest to find a magic crystal that can restore order to his world. And the prequel series attracted a who’s who of Hollywood talent who lent their voices to pay tribute to the original.

In the new film, three Gelflings — voiced by Rocketman‘s Taron Egerton, The Witch‘s Anya Taylor-Joy and Game of Thrones‘ Nathalie Emmanuel — try to save their planet from the evil Skeksis, who literally drain the life force from the Gelflings.

The baddies are voiced by Harvey Fierstein, Ralph Ineson, Jason Isaacs, Keegan-Michael Key, Ólafur Darri Ólafsson, Simon Pegg, Andy Samberg and Mark Hamill.

Hamill tells ABC Radio of the original, “I watched it again when they cast me, and I had forgotten how much I loved it. It’s very dark, and what I loved about this new one is…they’re not doing CGI, it’s big sets and puppets, just like the original. It’s one of Jim Henson’s crowning achievements, I believe.”

Helena Bonham-Carter, Eddie Izzard and Alicia Vikander provide additional voices for The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance. The fantasy series launches August 30 on Netflix.

[embedded content]

