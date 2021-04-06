Netflix royalty: Prince Harry, Meghan announce details of first streaming project

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images(LOS ANGELES) — Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, have shared details of their first streaming project.

The Sussexes’ first series on Netflix will focus on the Invictus Games, the Paralympic-style competition for wounded service members that Harry launched in 2014.

Titled Heart of Invictus, the multi-episode series will follow competitors from around the world as they prepare to compete at the Invictus Games in The Hague, Netherlands. The Games, originally scheduled to take place in 2020, were rescheduled for spring 2022 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Since the very first Invictus Games back in 2014, we knew that each competitor would contribute in their

own exceptional way to a mosaic of resilience, determination, and resolve,” Harry said in a statement. “This series will give communities around the world a window into the moving and uplifting stories of these competitors on their path to the Netherlands next year.”

The series is the first on Netflix from Harry and Meghan’s Archewell Productions, which the couple founded after they stepped down last year from their roles as senior working members of Britain’s royal family.

Harry and Meghan inked a deal with Netflix last fall to produce films and series, including docuseries, documentaries, features and children’s programming, according to a source close to the couple.

Focusing their first project with Netflix on the Invictus Games is a full-circle moment for the Sussexes, who made their public debut as a couple at the 2017 Invictus Games in Toronto.

