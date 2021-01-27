Netflix sends fans a thank you after ‘Bridgerton’ officially becomes its biggest original series ever

Netflix(LOS ANGELES) — It has already been reported that Bridgerton had the biggest ever debut for a Netflix original series when it dropped late last year, but now that the numbers are officially in, the bodice-ripping romantic drama has become the biggest show in the streaming service’s history.

Its launch was bigger than even Netflix projected: the company says the series was watched by 82 million people — or a whopping 41% of Netflix’s global audience of 200 million — in its first 28 days online, Deadline reports.

Based on Julia Quinn’s beloved book series, the latest hit from Shonda Rhimes centers on Phoebe Dynevor’s character, Daphne Bridgerton, and her marriage to the Duke of Hastings, played by heartthrob Regé-Jean Page.

As a “thank you” to those 82 million people, Netflix posted to social media a video compilation of fans who’ve gone all-in on the so-called “Bridgerton Effect” — wearing period frocks, reenacting scenes, buying frilly finery, and even affecting posh British accents — to celebrate their new favorite show.

Bridgerton‘s performance bested its former viewership champ The Witcher, which attracted 76 million viewers within its first 28 days of launch; Lupin, which attracted 70 million, and The Queen’s Gambit, which debuted with an audience of 62 million.

By Stephen Iervolino

