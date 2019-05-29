Netflix still shooting in Georgia, but vows to “rethink” investment in wake of abortion bill

Netflix(GEORGIA) — Netflix’s has vowed to “rethink” its entire investment in Georgia in the wake of the state’s “heartbeat” bill, which effectively bans abortion after six weeks.

“We have many women working on productions in Georgia, whose rights, along with millions of others, will be severely restricted by this law. It’s why we will work with the ACLU and others to fight it in court,” Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos said in a statement on Tuesday.

“Given the legislation has not yet been implemented, we’ll continue to film there — while also supporting partners and artists who choose not to. Ozark and Stranger Things are among the Netflix shows currently shooting in Georgia.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.