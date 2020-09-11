Neve Campbell returning to 'Scream' franchise

Michael Tran/FilmMagic(LOS ANGELES) — Neve Campbell, who played Sydney Prescott, the protagonist in all four Scream movies, will reprise her role in a relaunch of the horror franchise from Spyglass and Paramount Pictures, according to Variety.

Campbell, in a statement obtained by the industry trade, confirmed that the new film will return to the fictional setting of the original Scream movies, Woodsboro, California.

David Arquette and Courteney Cox are also on board, reprising their roles as Dewey Riley and Gale Weathers, respectively, and The Boys‘ Jack Quaid, In The Heights‘ Melissa Barrera and You‘s Jenna Ortega have joined the cast.

The four previous Scream films, all directed by the late Wes Craven, have collectively grossed over $600 million worldwide.

The new Scream movie is slated for a January 14, 2022 release.

By George Costantino

