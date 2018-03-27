New ABC sitcom “Splitting Up Together” shows how this generation is “doing divorce differently”

ABC/Eric McCandless(NEW YORK) — Divorce is never easy. But ABC’s new sitcom is making it even more complicated.

In Splitting Up Together, Lena and Martin decide to call it quits, but they also decide to continue to live together in typical sitcom irony.

ABC Radio caught up with the show’s two stars Jenna Fischer and Oliver Hudson, who play Lena and Martin, respectively, to chat about the sitcom and marriage.

“In some ways it’s a traditional ABC family comedy,” Fisher says. “It’s easily digestible and you kind of know what you’re going to get, but then it’s not empty calories. It does challenge you a little bit. It does take it a little bit deeper.”

Fischer adds the sitcom highlights how today people are more sensitive in how they handle divorce, especially when children are involved.

“I think this generation is already doing divorce differently when it happens. I think this show is a pretty natural expression of that,” explains Fischer.

While their on-screen characters bicker and fall out of love, the two actors believe they know the secret to a great marriage. Hudson says it’s all about putting in the effort.

“You have to make an effort no matter how in love you are, you have to make an effort or it’s just going to fizzle,” he said.



Watch these two split up together on ABC tonight at 9:30 p.m. ET.